Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after acquiring an additional 166,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 689,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after buying an additional 207,424 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSVM opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

