IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. LHM Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 61.1% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 479,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.62. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.96.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

