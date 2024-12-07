Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 353,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 75,917 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,279,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 2,372,183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $3.43 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $548.90 million, a P/E ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

