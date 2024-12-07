iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

