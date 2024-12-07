iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,054 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $65,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.27 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1593 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

