iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IXN stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

