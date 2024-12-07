iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,494,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,681,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $112.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

