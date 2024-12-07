JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.36 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

