Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after buying an additional 6,339,911 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Kanzhun by 83.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,585,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kanzhun by 16.0% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,463,000 after purchasing an additional 480,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Kanzhun Price Performance

BZ stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.