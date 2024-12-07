Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Price

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE AX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,135. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 85.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in Axos Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

