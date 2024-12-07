Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

