Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

