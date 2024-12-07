Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $59,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Life360 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,777.90. This represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,562. The trade was a 19.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,186 shares of company stock worth $28,262,534.

Life360 Stock Down 6.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIF

About Life360

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.