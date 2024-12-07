Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.81. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

