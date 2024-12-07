Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

