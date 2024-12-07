Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 141,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.78.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

