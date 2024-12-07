MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,262 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $3,881,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 252.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 946,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $78.70 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.79 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

