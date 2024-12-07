MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,780 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 811.9% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Yu Fan acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth about $49,828,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CG Oncology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $34.59 on Friday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,642.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

