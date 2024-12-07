MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,405 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 288,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.5 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,966. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,499,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,487,173.46. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,235 shares of company stock worth $895,538 over the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

