MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CYBR opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day moving average is $275.80. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $198.01 and a 1-year high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

