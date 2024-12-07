MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,488 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 361.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.