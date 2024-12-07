MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 265,042 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 166.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 69.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,530,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.