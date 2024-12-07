MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 45.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 193.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

