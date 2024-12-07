MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,943 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,245,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,663 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,495 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,966 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,954,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,162 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE KOS opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

