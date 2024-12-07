MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after acquiring an additional 606,522 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,814.80. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,846.34. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $489,511. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

