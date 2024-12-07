MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens started coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $46.89 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Insider Activity at PROG

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. This trade represents a 21.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,518.80. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

