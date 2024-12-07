MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. This represents a 30.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,686,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 172.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

