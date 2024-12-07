MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 288.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,413.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 40.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.12 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

