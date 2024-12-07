MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 3,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sotera Health by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 208,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

SHC opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.96. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

