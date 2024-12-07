MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 147.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,009,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 251,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.10.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.82 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PHIN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

