MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,690 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adient worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adient by 583.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Adient by 493.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Adient by 51.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Adient by 23.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.25. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

