MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

