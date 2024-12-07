MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 41,626.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of -0.37. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

