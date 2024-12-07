MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $891,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. The trade was a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

