MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,247 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Peloton Interactive worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $65,520,000. DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $22,947,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $7,527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $5,724,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $174,522.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,118 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.