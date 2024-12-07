MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $984,000 Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,435,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,049.88. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFIN opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.62 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

