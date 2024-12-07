MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of World Kinect worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the third quarter worth $138,806,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in World Kinect by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,972,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,714,000 after purchasing an additional 284,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,471,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 113,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WKC. Morgan Stanley cut World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $28.28 on Friday. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

