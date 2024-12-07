MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,702 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of WNS worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 1,151.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

