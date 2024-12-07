MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,723 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $589,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,861,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

