MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,955 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $238,738.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,039. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $144,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,600.96. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

