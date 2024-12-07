MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 239.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

