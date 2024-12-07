MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.