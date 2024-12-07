MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 116,058 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,917 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.