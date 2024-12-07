MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in News by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter worth $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in News by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. News Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

