MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. The trade was a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.56. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

