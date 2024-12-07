MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,638,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $468,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 272,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,702,000 after buying an additional 154,658 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Entegris by 42.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

