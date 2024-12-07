MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after buying an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CRH by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,745,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Performance
NYSE:CRH opened at $102.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23.
CRH Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.42.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
