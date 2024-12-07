MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,387 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 1.3 %

AZTA stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Insider Activity

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Azenta news, CEO John Marotta purchased 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.48 per share, with a total value of $502,067.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,681.76. This trade represents a 14.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Cornog purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $584,298. This represents a 554.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,018 shares of company stock valued at $126,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.