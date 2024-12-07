MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 125.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.04.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $119.88.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 20.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

