MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 39,790 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,432,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,181,000 after buying an additional 2,765,388 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $12,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 464,232 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 537,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 334,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

